The 2016 Panic Report

Welcome to 2017… Panic’s 20th anniversary!!
No, your eyes do not deceive you. Some of you may not know that we founded our company in 1997, but it’s true. We’re older than Facebook, older than Twitter, older than Google, and somehow still kickin’.
Every year is a little different, and last year was for sure — a little bit quieter on the software front (at least publicly), and a whole lot louder on the launch-of-a-major-multi-platform-video-game front.
Yes, it’s time: here’s a look back at 2016, and look forward to 2017.
Firewatch
2016 was clearly the Year of Firewatch for us. Thanks to Campo Santo’s heroic efforts, Firewatch shipped right on time on Mac, PC, and PlayStation 4. We later added an Xbox One port. I wrote a lot about the launch of Firewatch previously, and it’s still moderately interesting reading.
We’ve had a year to digest the whole (almost out-of-body) experience. I think the most rewarding part was something we don’t often get from apps: the e-mails, blog posts, YouTube videos, and forum discussions people had about Firewatch. How it reminded them of past loves, how it reinvigorated their fondness for the outdoors, how it spoke to life decisions past and present, how the ending was disappointing and/or absolutely perfect… it all made us feel like we created something a little bit more substantial than a lot of video games.
We got to support good friends in making something cool, we got to establish our name a little bit in a new industry, we got to push our marketing skills, and we learned a ton about what it takes to make and ship a game. Firewatch was also a financial success for us — a very solid return on our investment — which has created a nice cushion that I think will allow Panic to develop more software, take more risks, and try more crazy things in the future. That means Firewatch’s success is everyone’s gain. (Even you, the person who might be waiting for a new Coda!)
Since the game’s release:
We’ll always look back fondly at this particular time of our lives — from the initial crazy idea, to watching the team at Campo Santo actually make something of substance, on time, and for a ridiculous budget (well, as far as games go). I enjoyed updating the folks at Panic every week with what was going on, and watching our team pitch in in every way that they could, be it QA or marketing or what have you. It really felt like a team effort.
Thanks, Campo Santo, for taking us with you on this ride.
Firewatch Photos
We also launched and ran our fictitious photo printing company, Fotodome, to deliver people’s Firewatch memories on paper. All told, we — well, June, to be specific — shipped 1,500+ beautiful sets of video game photo prints around the world. And we’re now hosting over 45,000 separate “rolls” of photos on our servers — that’s over 534,000 photos taken in the Shoshone National Forest.
Fotodome was the goofy kind of thing Panic likes to do for fun, not for profit. It made Firewatch feel a little bit more special for the people who connected with it, and it still feels awesome every time a new order comes in — and there’s usually one or two every day even now!
Coda with Touch Bar
At the very tail end of 2016, Apple added the Touch Bar to the MacBook Pro, and we were fortunate enough to get in on the ground floor — we immediately thought it might be an interesting thing to support in Coda, an app where it’s really in your best interest to keep your hands on the keyboard as much as possible. Coda 2.6 with Touch Bar landed just a few weeks after MacBook Pro. It felt good to semi-quickly add a major new hardware feature to our app.
Other than working on new things, our team is constantly updating our apps. And I do mean constantly. Here’s a chart of all the bits we got out the door in 2016:
|2.5.14
|2.1.3
|2.5
|2.0.9
|4.4.12
|1.3.2
|2.5.15
|2.2
|2.5.1
|2.0.10
|1.3.3
|2.5.16
|2.2.1
|2.5.2
|2.0.11
|1.3.4
|2.5.17
|2.2.2
|2.5.3
|2.0.12
|1.3.5
|2.5.18
|2.2.3
|2.5.4
|2.0.13
|2.5.19
|2.5.5
|☠️😩
|2.6
|2.5.6
|2.5.7
|2.5.8
|2.5.9
We shipped 34 software releases over the course of 52 weeks in 2016, and three of them were significant new-feature updates. Each one of them was fully tested and qualified by our expanded and improved QA team. This might be a new record for us!
It’s our goal to make sure that our software works well, constantly — that the app you paid for continues to deliver, every day.
A few things that are notable from 2016:
But not everything was super smooth:
This is the part you probably care about. Here’s what we’re busy working on right now:
Transmit 5
Yeah, it’s 100% real. It’s been seven years (yes, really) since we last charged for a Transmit update. Currently in private beta testing, we’re getting tantalizingly close to the launch of Transmit 5! We don’t want to give it all away yet, but we think it’s a super solid update to this venerable and trustworthy file transfer app for macOS.
Coda
If you’re wondering what the long-term plans are for Coda, I can’t blame you! It’s been a while since Coda had a massive new release, as nice as adding that Touch Bar support was. So, what’s up with that?
The good news: we’ve been brainstorming a great deal about what it would mean to reboot Coda — tear it down to the studs, equip it for modern web development in 2017, and figure out what we can bring to that table that’s distinct and helpful. Can we make Coda leaner, faster, with more modern workflows for developing, building, and deploying web work, without completely alienating existing users who love the way it already works for them today? Can we do constant iteration instead of giant monolithic releases, and can we cook up a revenue model to support that? Can we carve out a unique identity in a universe of good (and often free!) competitors? These are the big questions. But we have a general plan, and the work is well underway.
The tougher news: this won’t happen overnight. This is a long road. This will take a while. You get the idea. I will post updates on Twitter or here on the blog when I have more to report.
To everyone who uses Coda, thank you so much for your support and your patience — this work is overdue, but we think it’ll set us up nicely for a future where Coda won’t get “stuck” for long periods of time again. (Also, feel free to e-mail us any time, and tell us where you’d like to see Coda go. We love your constructive feedback and always take the time to read and consider it.)
Misc.
It wouldn’t be Panic if we didn’t also have some crazy things in the works that may or may not see the light of day. Hopefully in 2017, our 20th year, we’ll be able to crank out something new.
Sometimes it feels wildly improbable that we’re still here, but we’re still here.
Our good fortune is boundless. We’re fortunate to have been able to do this amazing job for 20 years straight. We’re fortunate to have found this solid group of people to work with. We’re fortunate to have the independence, opportunities, and means to try different things. We’re fortunate to have you as a customer and/or fan.
It’s been a beautiful 20 years. Let’s see where our fortune takes us next!
kc! Bradshaw4/4/2017 4:03 PM
Thank you. Panic is a wonderful company filled with many wonderful people. I cannot wait to give you more money to do even more wonderful new things.
Tim Kimberl4/4/2017 5:01 PM
I’m wondering if I’m the only one who did cmd+f and searched for “Coda” then read :P
Cabel4/4/2017 5:02 PM
@tim I very much doubt it. 😜 Everybody has their pet project! It’s always hard to balance them all but we’re getting better about that constantly!
Jurgen Schaub4/4/2017 5:45 PM
Congratulations on 20 years! I’ve still got an old Panic t-shirt from a MacWorld in the late-90s. And thanks for being so honest in your annual reports. It’s a remarkable thing to be so open.
Phil4/4/2017 6:39 PM
I think you are in the right direction in regards to tearing down Coda.
I would love to use (1) Transmit 5 (looks awesome), (2) Coda with just the editor and VCS, and (3) Prompt for macOS individually. I want Prompt for macOS soooooooo BAD!
hmuchison4/4/2017 7:54 PM
Coda –
I think it’s pretty clear from a development angle that annual “update” licenses are the way to go. This creates the impetus for faster upgrades keeps a revenue stream consistent and doesn’t strand the owner with a non-functioning product. They choose when it’s time to jump in and gain value from updates that have occurred beyond their active license. You’re going to get the complainers that expect everything free but the reality is you and your team have to eat and there is a marked for people that want better designed software. As far as features you don’t really have to hit a grand slam. Coda already sparkles with text editing features you just need to polish it up more with best in class text, Git, preprocessing and a solid plug-in architecture. I await C3
Bill Anastas4/4/2017 9:39 PM
Congratulations on 20 years! Panic is the gold standard of both macOS design/development and transparency – I love these reports!
Pascal4/5/2017 12:37 AM
Do you plan to support OpenStack Swift in Transmit 5 ?
carlo4/5/2017 2:27 AM
Unfortunately time factor is crucial for Coda. Too much waiting time could be crucial for many developer to migrate to any alternative editor.
carlo4/5/2017 2:30 AM
…but reading your post seems you’re thinking to abandon Coda, so is better to know it soon.
Vladi4/5/2017 4:41 AM
Should I buy Transmit now or wait for the new version?
Chris4/5/2017 5:23 AM
Very exciting stuff. On that extensive list of supported Transmit upload locations I see one notable exception, Google Storage. That is unless the Google Drive option supports Google Drive and Google Storage (Google equivalent to Amazon S3). Thanks for all your hardwork!
Adrian4/5/2017 7:45 AM
Congrats! In the next version of Coda, will we have the option to remove the space after the colon in CSS? :)
Jeff M4/5/2017 8:19 AM
Congrats on 20 years, Panic! You’re still one of my all-time favourite companies. As much as Apple may have changed over the last 20 years, Panic has continued to embody the fun and creative spirit of the Mac community. 🍻
John4/5/2017 8:55 AM
I’m still mourning the death of Status Board. I’ve yet to find a replacement that comes anywhere close to the capabilities, performance, and ease-of-use that Status Board had. You set the bar way too high!
Sjakelien Vleeschbaardt4/5/2017 9:31 AM
You are too cool!
Robert Palmer4/5/2017 10:22 AM
As an original Transit (not misspelled) and Audion user that’s followed you since then, congratulations on 20 years! You make my job possible and easier than it ought to be, and my customers and family thank you. :) Here’s to another 20!
Steve4/5/2017 10:32 AM
I think Coda 3 release aligned with that of the new Mac Pro would be a hell of a one-two punch ;)
Joey Anthony4/5/2017 11:02 AM
I recently switched to another editor so I no longer have a horse in this race, but as a former Coda user here’s my feedback. Atom, Sublime, Brackets, and even VSCode have pretty much swallowed up the general text editor market. And I’m not sure that positioning Coda directly against these tools makes a whole lot of sense. They’re updated very frequently, have huge communities, there’s lots of third party tools and plugins, and well they’re free. That’s pretty tough to beat.
To that point, Coda needs to differentiate itself in order to provide value. This is arguably exactly what Espresso 3 has done. It’s not trying to be the next Atom. It’s a tool specifically created for designer/developers who do front end work. As it happens, that also means it’s a tool created just for me. And that brings more value to my workflow than a generalized tool like Atom ever could.
And in my mind this is exactly what Coda needs to do to thrive. Maybe front end developers aren’t the answer, but it desperately needs a niche.
Paul4/5/2017 11:41 AM
I assume that “some crazy things in the works” means that you’re bringing back Audion, right?
Scott Tirrell4/5/2017 11:55 AM
Thanks for all of your hard work! I found myself moving away from Coda for one of the more focused web editors. I will definitely give it another try when updated in the future, though, and continue to use and enjoy Transmit.
Robert4/5/2017 12:08 PM
I’m sorry guys, you’ve lost me with https://twitter.com/panic/status/527185240864092160. Chances that I’ll buy software again with expected missing support from a vendor are very little.
Shaw4/5/2017 12:25 PM
Regarding Coda, the built in FTP and Publishing features are the key reason I haven’t migrated elsewhere. Unfortunately our clients don’t run servers powered by JS with built in Git publishing; good old fashioned FTP is the only way to get those websites on the server. That said, overhauls to Coda would be quite welcome as these new-fangled editors do have some appeal. Looking forward to what you have in store!
Rob Fahrni4/5/2017 1:26 PM
Congratulations on 20-years! That’s quite an accomplishment. Here’s to 20 more. :-)
Steve4/5/2017 1:26 PM
@Joey Anthony Just today I checked out Espresso again (I was shocked to see it was very recently updated), and while it has some nice features I wish Coda had, it lacks the one absolute killer feature that keeps me in Coda: split views.
I use Sublime in parallel with Coda as a raw text editor, but for dev work I have come to completely rely on having my markup, css, js and an auto-refreshing preview all together in one view. Having to switch between tabs/screens to edit files feels totally janky to me. So this, I think, is a major differentiator, as you put it, that Coda excels at.
Ted4/5/2017 1:27 PM
I’ve purchased Coda 2 when I got my Mac about 3-4 years ago. Honestly, it’s a nice looking app but I could’ve saved the 99 bucks. I don’t even remember when was the last time I started up Coda 2. I can’t see how Coda could possibly stay afloat with things like Sublime, Atom, or my recent favorite Visual Studio Code. Granted, I hate configuring things via JSON, but these editors (especially VSCode) is light years ahead of Coda. By the time Panic would reboot Coda, the other editors would possibly skip ahead even more. I really don’t see the big deal with built-in FTP and MySQL editor either. The same way as I have to make a single click (or two) to switch to the FTP or MySQL pane, I can do a Cmd+TAB to switch over to my fav FTP program or NaviCat and that’s it. Having a built-in this or that doesn’t make any difference to me. The built-on MySQL editor cannot possibly take the place of NaviCat and a specialized FTP program can offer many tools that the built-in FTP doesn’t have. It’s a pity that Coda was left out hanging in the cold. It used to be a nice app (and it’s still nice), but I think a lot of time has passed and a lot of new editors popped up that can take the place of Coda any time.
Lunah4/5/2017 1:32 PM
Thanks for the update and congrats on 20 years. I’ve moved on from Coda but still use Transmit daily.
It’s bitter sweet having super stable software that does (almost) everything I need as updates are far less than the geek in me is comfortable with. It’s great to see when developers are still working on software that you depend on and this is sometimes missing when running Panic software… It can be enough to make people wonder what else is out there so it’s great to know Transmit 5 is coming. I’ll be buying for sure.
Re; Statusboard. This should be a web app. I’d pay for it.
I’d love to see an email client from you guys. I’ve tried lots of the clients that have flooded macOS this last 12 months and non are getting it quite right.
Amy4/5/2017 1:54 PM
I’m also a longtime Panic fanatic from back in the days of Transit… and I’ll be happy to purchase updates to Transmit and Coda whenever they become available. Congratulations on 20 years and best wishes for many decades more!
Erwin Heiser4/5/2017 2:13 PM
Transmit has been on every mac I’ve owned. Congrats! (only bum note: you killed of Unison :) )
Andrew Newby4/5/2017 2:34 PM
20 years of Panic shirts, available to the public, please!
ssp4/5/2017 3:01 PM
Congratulations to 20 great years and many more inspiring releases. Looking forward to whatever the next 20 bring!
Marc4/5/2017 4:01 PM
Congratulations, guys! I have been an avid Panic fan for many years. I love Coda and am excited for what the future has to bring. agree with a previous commenter who said that a more regular update schedule paired with a yearly subscription fee for the software seems like it would work well for things like Coda where languages, workflows, and designs change constantly. Being a web developer means many different layouts/workflows during my day – JS, CSS, PHP, and now Twig, OO PHP and the list continues to grow. To be able to plug-in and expand/change Coda for different languages/workflows would rock. Lastly, I very much enjoyed Firewatch and it surprised me – I thought it was going to be different than what it was. It was great to loose myself in that environment Keep up the great work and I’m excited to hear things are going well for the team.
Adam Yanalunas4/5/2017 4:21 PM
🎉 Congrats to everyone at Panic! Some you there know I’m a longtime fan and I couldn’t be happier Panic is still making software.
I’m sure lots of people ⌘+f but my favorite bit was Rackspace support snuck into that Transmit 5 screenshot. Yay!
Sam Grover4/5/2017 4:39 PM
Twenty years! Wow! Congratulations to y’all and best wishes for the future! 🍻
David Geller4/5/2017 4:40 PM
Love all my Panic apps.
Kevin Griffin4/5/2017 4:54 PM
I’m sad to hear iOS isn’t panning out—apps the quality of Transmit and Prompt are something I really depend on and want to see more, not less of, on iOS. I hope something changes in the current ecosystem that makes these apps viable. It would be a great loss to those who use iOS for work if they went away!
Greg Kucharo4/5/2017 9:09 PM
Panic is utterly the best.
Brian Barth4/5/2017 10:13 PM
Congrats from me, too.
Maybe, just an idea, revive Unison for Mac again, really love this software and you would find a paying customer in me. Thanks!
Dave4/5/2017 11:24 PM
Will there be any future updates to iOS apps? My daily workflow depends on those!
Andi4/6/2017 3:34 AM
Congratulations on the 20 year anniversary, looking forward to seeing what the future holds :-)
Todd4/6/2017 7:57 AM
I use Coda and Transmit daily as a front-end developer. I have 30 sites defined in Transmit, as it is perfection, and Coda is reliable and rock solid. What do I know about running a business? Not much, so please take this with a grain of salt, but I think that new customer acquisition has a greater monetary payoff than does customer retention. I feel badly that Status Board is a dead app, but you got my attention with it, and my opinion of Panic was elevated along the way. Stay gold pony boys!
soniya4/6/2017 9:28 AM
Congratulations on 20 years! Panic is the gold standard of both macOS design/development and transparency !!Looking for future posts
Austin4/6/2017 11:09 AM
Congratulations on 20 years! Looking forward to what’s next.
David S4/6/2017 11:28 AM
the native Music app on iOS is a mess. what say we bring back Audion, but for iOS! 😉
Luis Sosa4/6/2017 5:30 PM
I had the chance to visit your office during XOXO last year and was just blown away by what a wonderful, quirky, friendly place it was. Thanks for opening your doors and here’s to many more years of success.
Chad4/7/2017 8:55 AM
Congrats on the landmark anniversary. So many companies have come and gone, but Panic is still around making great software.
I’m looking forward to Transmit 5. I don’t know if there is much more that I need out of a file transfer client than what is already available, but this will be interesting to see. Almost hard to believe that it has been about 8 years since Transmit 4 was released, however I recall testing it out under Leopard, and still have a copy of 4.1.9 on my old PowerBook.
As for Coda, I’m still using version 1 for some of my occasional web development needs. I enjoy being able to quickly flip back and forth between the source code and a preview of the page. I’ve checked out Coda 2 a few times, but it just never quite jelled with my needs. A few years ago I was doing some hybrid web/mobile app development (grunt, sass, less, etc.) and used WebStorm, which worked out pretty well. However, WebStorm is on a subscription, so I can’t use it now. I really detest subscription payment models and avoid them at all costs. Are there any web page editors which integrate nicely with static site generators (e.g. Jekyll)?